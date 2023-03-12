Section 144 in Lahore Hours After Imran Khan Announces First Rally in 4 Months

Section 144 has been imposed in Lahore after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced leading the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election rally in the Punjab capital.

The Punjab government has also banned huge gatherings in the city. The Punjab government has claimed that Section 144 has been imposed to avoid any untoward incident.

It further said that Section 144, which prohibits large gatherings, in Lahore was part of precautionary measures ahead of the rally at 2 pm on Sunday.

The prohibitory orders came hours after the PTI chief announced that he would lead a rally in Lahore. This is the second time in less than a week when the government imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party.

Imran Khan will lead the first rally on Sunday in over four months as he was mobilising the party from his Zaman Park residence. The former Pakistan PM had been at home as he was recovering from the injury, he sustained last year.

The decision come after the deputy commissioner warned PTI that the administration would not have any other option but to impose Section 144 if it did not pay heed to its concerns in the wake of a PSL match in the city.

Earlier on Thursday, the police booked Imran Khan and 400 others on the charges of murder and terrorism during their clash with police personnel during the party’s rally that left one activist dead and scores injured.

