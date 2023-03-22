India’s high commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami on Tuesday summarised the situation in Punjab and asked citizens in the UK to not pay heed to news reports that are sensationalist in nature.

“The situation for travel is normal and visitors including from the UK are safe. Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab that there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media," Doraiswami said in a video released by the high commissioner’s office on their Twitter handle.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the UK and also members of the Sikh community, Doraiswami said: “The situation in your ancestral homeland is not what is being reported. The elected chief minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation."

He was referring to the operation to arrest the chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, Amritpal Singh and his aides.

Punjab Police launched an operation to nab the controversial preacher following his clash with police personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month.

Amritpal Singh and his associates were demanding the release of one of Amritpal’s close aides - Lovepreet Toofan.

The state police suspended mobile internet services as they launched the operation to nab him on Saturday.

Criminal cases have been recorded against elements of Waris Punjab De. Cases were also lodged against Amritpal Singh.

“Four criminal cases have been filed including on charges such as spreading disharmony, murder, attack on police personnel, etc. Around 100 people have been arrested and only those with criminal charges against them. Persons involved in such criminal offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law and their constitutional rights of legal defence will be protected," Doraiswami further added.

“All communication services including mobile telephone networks continue to be available as of noon today, for mobile internet services across the state except in four districts. Across the state, internet access using broadband access has not been affected. There is no restriction to media reporting," the high commissioner to the UK said.

Amritpal’s supporters stormed the Ajnala police station wielding swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Toofan.

They broke the barricade erected outside Ajnala police station.

Singh was released on February 24 by the police “in the light of the evidence presented".

Later, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the gang that attacked Ajnala police station were not representatives of the people of Punjab and were funded by Pakistan.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

