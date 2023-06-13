Trends :Pakistan CyclonePM Modi's US Visit Bali Tourist RestrictionsCanada DeportationSilvio Berlusconi
Nottingham: Three Found Dead, Three Injured after Getting Hit by Van; One Arrested

Nottingham police have cordoned the entire city centre leading to road closures which has disrupted tram and bus services.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 15:24 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. (Image: AP Photo)
Three people were found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit and injured by a van in linked early-morning incidents on Tuesday, police said.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

She said two people were found dead in one street just after 4 a.m. and a third in a different street, separately from the van incident. The three injured people were being treated in a hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Police gave no immediate indication of a possible motive.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," Meynell said. “This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

The update came after emergency services flooded central Nottingham in what police called an “ongoing serious incident" in the central English city.

Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center.

    • The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services.

    Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of London.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: June 13, 2023, 14:34 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 15:24 IST
