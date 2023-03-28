Home » World » Several Killed in Fire at Mexico-US Border Migrant Center: Reports

Several Killed in Fire at Mexico-US Border Migrant Center: Reports

The fire broke out at an immigration detention center in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez died

March 28, 2023

Ciudad Juárez

The fire broke out at an immigration detention center in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez. (Reuters photo)
The fire broke out at an immigration detention center in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez. (Reuters photo)

Several people held at an immigration detention center in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez died in a fire that broke out at the facility on Tuesday, according to local media.

An AFP journalist saw firefighters and rescuers placing several bodies covered with blankets in the parking lot of the National Migration Institute (INM) facility, located near the US border.

