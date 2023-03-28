Several Killed in Fire at Mexico-US Border Migrant Center: Reports

Several people held at an immigration detention center in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez died in a fire that broke out at the facility on Tuesday, according to local media.
An AFP journalist saw firefighters and rescuers placing several bodies covered with blankets in the parking lot of the National Migration Institute (INM) facility, located near the US border.
first published: March 28, 2023, 14:29 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 14:29 IST