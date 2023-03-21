Several Pro-Khalistan Twitter Accounts Blocked in India: Report

Several pro-Khalistan Twitter accounts have been withheld in India, news agency ANI reported. The report said Twitter accounts of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, the voluntary organisation United Sikhs, and Canada-based activist Gurdeep Singh Sahota were blocked.

When Twitter users try to access these Twitter accounts from India, they receive a response saying “these accounts are withheld in response to a legal demand".

The blocking of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, known for his anti-India stance, is significant. The action was taken since diaspora Indians and Hindus living in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and other nations have been subjected to attacks by Khalistani elements.

Advertisement

Last week, supporters of the separatist movement vandalised the Indian High Commission in London and attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Videos of both the incidents went viral on social media and the actions condemned by lawmakers and civil society.

India conveyed its displeasure to the UK mission in New Delhi and urged them to make better security arrangements.

India summoned the British Deputy High Commissioner and conveyed India’s concerns.

“With regard to the UK incident, we have already put out yesterday late evening India’s response to it in which the UK Deputy High Commissioner was summoned. Demanding an explanation and asking the culprits and the perpetrators of what happened at London yesterday to be quickly arrested and prosecuted," Kwatra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We launched a strong protest and also clearly indicated to the British authorities the need for them to put up adequate security at the UK High Commission," Kwatra further added.

Advertisement

Kwatra said that India expects the UK government to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in the vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London and prevent recurrence of such events.

While Indian and British authorities were probing the incidents, Khalistani separatists took out another protest in the US’ San Francisco outside the Indian consulate.

Videos shared on social media showed a mob brandishing Khalistan flags entered the consulate building and took wooden poles and smashed glass doors and windows.

Advertisement

They breached the makeshift barricade set up by the local police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the consulate building.

Read all the Latest News here