Home » World » Severe Cyclone Hits Australia with 'Record-breaking' Wind Speeds

Severe Cyclone Hits Australia with 'Record-breaking' Wind Speeds

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa was upgraded to a category five storm shortly before crossing the coastline near the sparsely-populated town of Pardoo

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 07:04 IST

Sydney, Australia

High waves crash along the shore as Cyclone Freddy nears an island. (For representation/AFP)

A severe tropical cyclone hit Western Australia with record-breaking wind speeds Friday, but officials said that population centres appeared to have avoided the brunt of the storm.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa was upgraded to a category five storm — the strongest on the scale — shortly before crossing the coastline near the sparsely-populated town of Pardoo, about 19 hours’ drive northeast of Perth.

The owners of the Pardoo Roadhouse, a small petrol station and caravan park, said on social media that early signs indicated their business had “suffered great damage".

But authorities said major population centres appeared to have “escaped the brunt of the cyclone", which has now weakened to a category three.

“We’ve received no calls for assistance. It appears the larger populated areas have escaped most of the damage," emergency services spokesman Peter Sutton told national broadcaster ABC.

“We’ll have a helicopter in the air as soon as it’s safe," he added.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the cyclone had set a preliminary Australian record for the strongest sustained wind speeds over a 10-minute period, averaging 218 kilometres (135 miles) per hour with gusts of 288 kilometres per hour.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services issued a new series of “red alerts" as it tracked inland Friday, ordering people to stay indoors until given the all-clear.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa gathered strength over the Indian Ocean, forcing Port Hedland, one of the world’s major iron ore-shipping hubs, to clear all vessels in preparation.

The region is home to iron ore and gold mines, sprawling cattle ranches and isolated Aboriginal communities.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 14, 2023, 07:04 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 07:04 IST
