'Shanti Se Rahna Chahiye': Buddhist Monk Holds Unique Protest for Peace at G7 Summit | WATCH

A Japanese Buddhist monk is holding a unique protest outside the G7 summit centre in Hiroshima urging the world leaders for peace and shunning the use of nuclear weapons.

Toyoshige Sekiguchi, the Buddhist monk, stood outside the G7 international media centre in Hiroshima, with a placard, holding a unique protest urging for peace and shunning nuclear weapons.

Sekiguchi said that he was standing there praying for peace and abolishing nuclear weapons. He held a placard which read, “Hey Ram, save us from hell by joining the international treaty to eliminate nuclear weapons."

“On 6th August 1945, one atom bomb dropped in Hiroshima and so many people died. We don’t want any more tragedy… Shanti se rahna chahiye," he told news agency ANI.

Leaders of the world’s most advanced democracies gathered for a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, the location of the world’s first atomic attack at the end of World War II.

The meeting will be attended by several world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Albanese and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Japan on Friday morning where he will meet the leaders of the Group of Seven for the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. His Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier this year invited the Prime Minister to attend the G7 Summit.

The United States and the rest of the G7 major economies will unveil new sanctions and export controls targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine, a US official said ahead of the summit.