'Shehbaz Wants to Finish My Party, Put Me in Jail, Bring Back Nawaz': Imran Khan After Clash in Lahore

Day after supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with the police outside his Lahore residence, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif government wanted to finish his party, put him in jail and bring back former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan also accused the Pakistani government of planning his arrest saying this was part of a ‘London plan’ to finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif.

“This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif," Imran Khan said in a video posted on Twitter.

In the late-night message, the PTI chief also likened Tuesday’s events “to the situation in Kashmir".

“The way police attacked our people, there is no example of this. What is the reason for attacking a small number of people like this?" Imran Khan said in the video message.

Amid a clash on Tuesday, police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse Khan’s supporters, who hurled stones at policemen, resulting in injuries. Imran Khan’s supporters had gathered outside his house after a police team arrived from Islamabad to arrest him on a court order.

Imran Khan also said that in order to prevent any chaos, he had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) president who then attempted to forward it to the DIG who was coming to arrest Khan. However, the DIG did not meet the LHCBA president.

“According to Code of Criminal Procedure Section 76, if this surety bond is given to the arresting officer, then he can’t arrest," he added.

He further claimed that the DIG had no reason not to accept the undertaking and pointed to ill-intentions.

“Nawaz Sharif has been given assurance that I and my party will be attacked and pulled down," Imran Khan added.

In an earlier message, Khan said, “They (the government) think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong."

“God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so," he said.

“If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country," he added.

Soon after his speech, protests broke out in Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Vehari, Peshawar, Quetta, and Mianwali.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

