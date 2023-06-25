Trends :Obama Remarks RowYevgeny PrigozhinNawaz Sharif to Become PM?Russia Wagner RebellionUK Hot Air Balloon Fire
Home » World » Sikh Man Shot Dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, Second Such Attack in Two Days

Sikh Man Shot Dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, Second Such Attack in Two Days

Manmohan Singh was gunned down in Rashidgarhi Bazaar of Peshawar when he was on his way home after closing his shop

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 08:10 IST

Peshawar, Pakistan

Manmohan Singh ran a grocery store in Rashid Garhi in Peshawar and was the sole breadwinner for his family. (Credits: Twitter/United Sikhs)
Manmohan Singh ran a grocery store in Rashid Garhi in Peshawar and was the sole breadwinner for his family. (Credits: Twitter/United Sikhs)

A Sikh shopkeeper was shot dead in Peshawar in Pakistan on Saturday, in second such attack in the last two days.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Manmohan Singh was gunned down in Rashidgarhi Bazaar of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) raising questions about the safety of members of the minority community in the neighbouring country.

Earlier on Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper, identified as Tarlok Singh, was shot at by unidentified men in Peshawar, but had managed to survive.

Manmohan Singh ran a grocery store in Rashid Garhi in Peshawar and was the sole breadwinner for his family, United Sikhs, a humanitarian group, said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The incident happened when Manmohan was on his way home after closing his shop. Two motorbike-borne assailants first followed him and then opened fire at him, after which he died on the spot. He is survived by his wife, a child, elderly parents, a sister and a disabled brother.

United Sikhs said that they will be meeting the Pakistan consulate with other groups to seek the state department’s intervention to protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

“We are appalled by these targeted attacks on Sikh men in Pakistan. These attacks are not only horrific, but they are also a violation of human rights. We call on the Pakistani government to do everything in its power to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice," the group said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • “This pattern is very scary and seems to be part of a nefarious conspiracy. Sikhs have lived as a minority in Pakistan in peace since 1947. All of a sudden, we have these deadly attacks on hard-working Sikhs? Who is behind them? What is the message?" the group added calling the for an investigation on an emergency basis.

    Around 300 Sikh families, mostly Pashtun Sikh, are currently living in colonies in Peshawar. The community members have been living under the constant threat of violence as they are targeted multiple times by gunmen in the recent years.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 08:10 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 08:10 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App