Sikh Man Shot Dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, Second Such Attack in Two Days

A Sikh shopkeeper was shot dead in Peshawar in Pakistan on Saturday, in second such attack in the last two days.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Manmohan Singh was gunned down in Rashidgarhi Bazaar of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) raising questions about the safety of members of the minority community in the neighbouring country.

Earlier on Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper, identified as Tarlok Singh, was shot at by unidentified men in Peshawar, but had managed to survive.

Manmohan Singh ran a grocery store in Rashid Garhi in Peshawar and was the sole breadwinner for his family, United Sikhs, a humanitarian group, said on Twitter.

The incident happened when Manmohan was on his way home after closing his shop. Two motorbike-borne assailants first followed him and then opened fire at him, after which he died on the spot. He is survived by his wife, a child, elderly parents, a sister and a disabled brother.

United Sikhs said that they will be meeting the Pakistan consulate with other groups to seek the state department’s intervention to protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

“We are appalled by these targeted attacks on Sikh men in Pakistan. These attacks are not only horrific, but they are also a violation of human rights. We call on the Pakistani government to do everything in its power to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice," the group said.