Home » World » Sita Dahal, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Wife, Passes Away

Sita Dahal, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Wife, Passes Away

Nepal PM's Wife Passed Away: Sita Dahal was suffering from complications arising from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). She died Wednesday morning.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 13:48 IST

Kathmandu, Nepal

Sita Dahal, Nepal’s First Lady, died on Wednesday. She was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). (Image: @murarka_saloni/Twitter)
Sita Dahal, Nepal’s First Lady and the wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal died on Wednesday. She was admitted to Norvic Hospital after she was feeling unwell earlier. The hospital authorities said she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) , a rare neurological disorder.

Sita Dahal went into cardiac arrest at 8 am and the doctor could not revive her despite resuscitation. The authorities declared her dead at 8.33 am.

She was also suffering from hypertension and Parkinsons’. A report by Nepal-based news outlet OnlineKhabar said her final rites will be performed at Pashupatinath Temple today.

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare brain disorder which causes issues with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. PSP happens when there is damage to the nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences following the Nepalese First Lady’s death. “I express my sincere condolences… and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Senior official of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ram Madhav extended his condolences to the Nepal Prime Minister in a tweet. “Deepest condolences to PM Nepal HE Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on the demise of his wife Sita Dahal. Aum Shanti," Ram Madhav said in a tweet.

    • Sita once served as an adviser to Dahal’s Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Center) when it entered mainstream parliamentary politics after the end of the period of insurgency. “Our entire party is shocked by the tragic death of Comrade Sita Dahal," the party said in a statement. “(She) played a coordinating role as the parent of the entire party during the stormy years of the civil war, to resolve challenges, crises and disputes within the party," the statement further added.

    The couple had four children, two of whom have since died, news agency AFP reported.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 09:22 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 13:48 IST
