France Stabbing: Six Children Attacked by Knifeman in Annecy, Attacker Says He is Syrian Asylum Seeker

Seven people including six children have been injured in a mass stabbing in the French town of Annecy on Thursday, AFP quoted security sources as saying.

The incident unfolded after a man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town. A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground and called the attack “abominable."

At least three of the victims were said to be in critical condition, the security source said.

One suspect was arrested immediately after the attack and is currently in police custody, a spokesperson for the local prefecture said.

The suspect has reportedly told police he was a Syrian asylum seeker, a police source told AFP. The attacker’s identity is being verified and has not been confirmed, according to the source, who added that he is thought to be unknown to security services.

President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack and called it “absolute cowardice".

“Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are fighting for their lives. The nation is shocked. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services," he wrote on Twitter.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin informed in a tweet that the culprit “has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".