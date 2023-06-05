US: F-16s Scrambled to Respond to Aircraft that Crashed in Virginia

US military F-16 fighter jets were scrambled on Sunday in response to an aircraft that eventually crashed in southwest Virginia, CNN reported citing a US official.

The purpose behind the aircraft’s flight into restricted airspace near Washington, DC, or whether there was an onboard emergency, remains unknown.

According to US officials, the F-16s did not take any action to shoot down the crashing aircraft.

As a result of the military aircraft, a sonic boom reverberated across the Washington, DC, metropolitan area.

In response to reports of a loud boom, DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management posted on Twitter, acknowledging the concerns raised by communities in the National Capital Region.

Earlier, US media reports had said a small US aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon in southwest Virginia.

The Cessna Citation jet that crashed departed from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was en route to Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York, the report added.

The plane went down in a mountainous area with few residents, describing it as a “sparsely populated area."