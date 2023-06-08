How Bad is New York City's Air Quality? Here's What We Know

The air around New York City reached unprecedented levels of pollutant concentration on Wednesday afternoon, surpassing the previous record set just a day prior, according to The New York Times.

The soaring air quality index of 413, fueled by the influx of smoke from numerous Canadian wildfires, cast a dark shadow over the skies and prompted a significant number of residents to stay indoors, the report said.

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires has been drifting into the United States for several weeks. The movement of smoke over long distances is facilitated by powerful winds in the upper atmosphere.

The US National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for the entire Atlantic seaboard.

US Health officials across several states, ranging from Vermont to South Carolina, and extending as far west as Ohio and Kansas, have cautioned residents about potential health issues associated with outdoor exposure.

“It’s critical that Americans experiencing dangerous air pollution, especially those with health conditions, listen to local authorities to protect themselves and their families," US President Joe Biden tweeted.

The US President said that his administration has deployed more than 600 firefighters, support personnel, and equipment to support Canada as they respond to record wildfires.

Fox Forecast Center meteorologist Brian Mastro told New York Post that the city’s air quality index is considered “very hazardous" and was the worst recorded since at least the ’80s, he explained.

The air quality index was even worse than after the attacks of September 11, 2001, said Mastro.

New York City, experiencing its worst air quality in recorded history, is ahead of the typical frontrunners like Lahore and New Delhi. Its air quality is more than 56 times over the World Health Organization’s safety limit, according to Daily Mail.

The smoke from the Canadian Wildfires overshadowed the famous George Washington Bridge in New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned during a morning briefing regarding the declining air quality in the city.

“We advise vulnerable New Yorkers to remain indoors, and all residents should minimize outdoor activities as much as possible," he stated. He further emphasized that it was “not the day to engage in marathon training or participate in outdoor events with children."

Adams recommended taking precautions such as staying indoors, closing windows and doors, and utilizing air purifiers if available.

Posting a picture of the skyline near UN Headquarters in New York, Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the need to urgently reduce wildfire risk.