Trends :Putin's 'Ghost' TrainNepal Chopper MissingTibet Demography ChangeNew York FloodsPakistan Explosion
Home » World » Solar Storm to Make Northern Lights Visible in 17 States in US on Thursday. Details Here

Solar Storm to Make Northern Lights Visible in 17 States in US on Thursday. Details Here

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 15:02 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Washington. (Credits: Associated Press)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Washington. (Credits: Associated Press)

A solar storm, forecasted for Thursday, is expected to give sky gazers in 17 states in US a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights.

Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, occur when solar wind hits the atmosphere. According to The Weather Network, a large active region of the Sun earlier this week released a big cloud of charged solar particles into the atmosphere.

Though they are mostly seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south, Associated Press reported.

The auroral activity is expected to be seen on Thursday in states including Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

Advertisement

Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019, the report said.

Light displays are expected to be visible overhead in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Helena, Montana, and low on the horizon in Salem, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Annapolis, Maryland; and Indianapolis.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said people wanting to experience an aurora should get away from city lights and that the best viewing times are between 10 pm and 2 am local time.

In Canada, the lights could be visible in northern Atlantic Canada, northern Quebec, northeastern Ontario, western Ontario, the Prairies, and the BC Interior.

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • A geomagnetic index known as Kp ranks auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with zero being not very active and nine being bright and active. The Geophysical Institute has forecast Kp 6 for Thursday’s storm.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: July 09, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 15:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App