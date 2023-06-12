Somalia Hotel Attack: WHO Strongly Condemns Loss of Civilians, Staff Member

The World Health Organization (WHO) condemns in the strongest possible terms the complex attack on the Pearl Beach Hotel and Restaurant located in the Abdiaziz district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 9 June, which resulted in the deaths of 16 innocent civilians, including a WHO national staff member.

This tragic event also left more than 10 people injured.

“We are appalled by the tragic loss of life in this senseless attack, including the death of Ms Nasra Hassan, a WHO national female staff member. Nasra, 27 years old, joined the WHO country office in Somalia to support the drought emergency response operations in Jubaland. She was known for her dedication, ambition and commitment among her colleagues," said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Advertisement

“We extend our deepest condolences to Nasra’s family, as well as to the families and friends of all those who died during the attack," Dr Al-Mandhari added.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this heinous attack on a hotel that claimed so many lives, including the precious life of one of our dearest colleagues Nasra. We condemn all attacks on innocent civilians and humanitarian aid workers and express our deepest condolences to the family members of all those who were killed in this attack," said Dr Malik Mamunur, WHO Representative in Somalia.