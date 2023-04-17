Trends :Indians in SudanPDM Split?Khartoum CrisisWealthiest CitiesNir Barkat
Son of Toppled Iranian Shah Reza Pahlavi to Visit Israel

Son of Toppled Iranian Shah Reza Pahlavi to Visit Israel

Israel and Iran enjoyed warmer ties under the U.S-backed Shah, though they have become enemies since

Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.

The exiled son of the Iranian Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution will visit Israel this week, Israel’s government said on Sunday, calling him the “most senior Iranian personality" to ever pay a public visit to Israel.

Israel and Iran enjoyed warmer ties under the U.S-backed Shah, though they have become enemies since.

Israel, in its statement, said the visit by Reza Pahlavi is meant to create “a bridge between Israel and the Iranian people, and expressing joint opposition to the Ayatollah regime."

“A democratic Iran will seek to renew its ties with Israel and our Arab neighbours," Pahlavi was quoted as saying in the the Israeli statement. “In my opinion, that day is closer than ever."

During his visit, Pahlavi will take part in Israel’s official Holocaust memorial ceremony.

