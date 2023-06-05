Sonic Boom Rattles Washington as Fighter Jet Chases Crashed Plane, No Survivors Found | 10 Points

A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that rattled the Washington area.

The incident occurred when the military jet was scrambled to respond to the small plane, which wasn’t responding to radio transmissions and later crashed. Rescuers later reached the site of the plane crash in a rural part of the Shenandoah Valley and said no survivors were found.

Here is all you need to know about the Virginia plane crash: