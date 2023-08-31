South Africa: Death Toll Reaches 73 in Johannesburg Building Fire

The death toll from a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on Thursday has risen to 73, the South African city’s emergency services said.

“The latest update is that we have now 73 fatalities and 52 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," said Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi.

Firefighters at the scene had put out the flames and search and recovery operations were ongoing. “We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries," Mulaudzi told local broadcaster ENCA.

An AFP reporter at the scene said emergency services were continuing to bring charred bodies out of the building, laying them down under blankets and sheets on the street outside. “It is indeed a sad day for the city of Johannesburg… over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this," Mulaudzi said.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight. Mgcini Tshwaku, a member of the city’s mayoral committee in charge of public safety, said candles used for lighting inside the structure were a likely cause.

- Security gate closed -

The building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa’s economic hub, and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi said.

“A lot of people" might have been trapped inside when the fire started, he added, suggesting many in the building may have been squatting illegally. “Inside the building itself there was a (security) gate which was closed so people couldn’t get out," said Tshwaku. “Many burned bodies were found stashed at that gate".