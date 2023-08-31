Trends :South Africa FireTaiwan Military AidItaly Rape CommentPakistan TV ShowXi Jinping G20
South Africa: Death Toll Reaches 73 in Johannesburg Building Fire

South Africa: Devastating fire in central Johannesburg claims 63 lives and injures 43. Emergency services provide updates on the tragic incident

August 31, 2023

Johannesburg, South Africa

People standing at a bonfire look on as unseen firefighters work at the scene of a fire in a building in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023. (AFP)
The death toll from a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on Thursday has risen to 73, the South African city’s emergency services said.

“The latest update is that we have now 73 fatalities and 52 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," said Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi.

Firefighters at the scene had put out the flames and search and recovery operations were ongoing. “We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries," Mulaudzi told local broadcaster ENCA.

An AFP reporter at the scene said emergency services were continuing to bring charred bodies out of the building, laying them down under blankets and sheets on the street outside. “It is indeed a sad day for the city of Johannesburg… over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this," Mulaudzi said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight. Mgcini Tshwaku, a member of the city’s mayoral committee in charge of public safety, said candles used for lighting inside the structure were a likely cause.

The building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa’s economic hub, and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi said.

“A lot of people" might have been trapped inside when the fire started, he added, suggesting many in the building may have been squatting illegally. “Inside the building itself there was a (security) gate which was closed so people couldn’t get out," said Tshwaku. “Many burned bodies were found stashed at that gate".

    • Fire trucks and ambulances were parked outside the red and white building with burned-out windows, which has been cordoned off by police, as a small crowd of onlookers gathered in the area.

    Illegal occupation of disused buildings in the city centre is widespread, with many said to be under the control of criminal syndicates who collect rent from occupants. In June a blaze ripped through a dilapidated building in Johannesburg and killed two children under ten who were locked in an apartment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

