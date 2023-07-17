South Korea Tunnel Tragedy: 13 Die after Getting Trapped in Flooded Underpass

A tunnel tragedy in South Korea where 13 people died in their vehicles after becoming trapped by floodwaters has shook the nation. The incident forced Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President, to promise a complete overhaul towards how South Korea combats extreme weather rising from climate change.

A report by the BBC said that the full extent of the damage as well as the death toll remains unknown.

Divers were deployed along the 685m-long (2,247ft) tunnel in the central city of Cheongju on Monday along with responders. A bus along with 15 vehicles were trapped in the underpass shortly after flood water from a burst riverbank gushed in.

Only nine survivors have been found. The BBC said families of those missing have lined up at the local hospital despite accepting that their loved ones may have died. “My heart wrenches thinking how painful it must have been for my son in the cold water," a woman said.

19 people also died in the mountainous North Gyeongsang region in central South Korea as landslides swept away entire houses. The Goesan Dam in North Chungcheong overflowed, forcing some 6,400 residents to leave their homes.

An octogenarian told the news website that he was scared for his life when the water gushed in. Rescue workers reached him in the middle of the night and rescued him and his wife - the water reached their waist levels by then.

South Korea, Japan, India, China and even the Philippines and Cambodia are facing one of the most intense summer monsoon seasons on record. Heavy downpours have led to floods, landslides and power cuts across the country.

“Extreme weather events like this will become commonplace. We must accept that climate change is happening and deal with it. I’ve never seen something like this in my life, hundreds of tonnes of rocks rolling down from the mountain. How surprised you must have been," President Yoon Suk Yeol said.

South Korea will receive more rain this week with showers forecast to Wednesday.

The army has also been deployed and the government has designated hard-hit areas as “special disaster zones" eligible for state support, the BBC said.