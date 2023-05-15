Sri Lanka Deploys Troops at University After Reports of Uprising. It was Found to be a Freshers' Party

An intelligence report about a possible uprising at a university campus in Sri Lanka was found out to be a false alarm and left the thousands of armed troops and commandos embarrassed at the faux pas.

The gaffe happened following a false alarm on an unusually lunch order at the University of Colombo after which a tight security was imposed around the University and in other areas of the Sri Lanka capital.

Thousands of armed troops, commandos and riot squads were deployed to deal with what the authorities believed was another uprising led by undergraduates, a report in Economy Next said.

Advertisement

“Intelligence units had picked up information that the canteen had received an order for 1,500 lunch packets on Friday," the report quoted sources as saying.

“This was (mis)interpreted as a mass gathering to march to government buildings," it added.

However, it was found that around 500 freshers had been invited to the university for the arts department celebration and they expected most of them to be accompanied by parents or siblings. Therefore, the order for 1,500 meals of bread, pol sambol and one curry for ordered for the guest.

Meanwhile, the security around President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence was also beefed up even though he was no longer residing in the residence.

The President’s home was torched a year ago during widespread violence across the country.

Advertisement

The report said that amid the police deployment there were rumours spreading on social media speculating that there was likely a change in the government. It further claimed that the police were themselves becoming victims of their own rumours.

Therefore, more police were drawn into the Colombo university area to prevent what they expected to be rioting. Meanwhile, the students played pop music in the Arts Week celebrations inside campus.

The authorities, embarrassed by the blunder, said it was an exercise to test their preparedness to deal with any situation.

In order to divert attention away from Colombo University, the authorities started checking on motorists outside Colombo and mobilised troops to show it as a broader security exercise.