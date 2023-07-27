Trends :Donald TrumpPak New ToolkitGreece WildfiresBiden GrandchildAkshata Murty
Multiple People Injured in Stabbing Near Bakery in New York City's West Village; Suspect Apprehended

Manhattan stabbing: It is not immediately clear how many people were injured in the stabbing, but their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 21:24 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Police detained a suspect shortly after releasing a description of him as an African American male in a navy shirt and gold chain. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
Multiple people were reportedly injured in a stabbing incident in New York City’s West Village on Thursday morning. According to reports, the incident took place outside the famous Magnolia Bakery on the corner of W11th Street and Bleecker Street on the west side of Manhattan.

It is not immediately clear how many people were injured in the stabbing, but their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

    • Police detained a suspect shortly after releasing a description of him as an African American male in a navy shirt and gold chain, as described by the witnesses. The identity of the suspect is not clear at the moment. More details are awaited.

    West Village is one of Manhattan’s most expensive neighbourhoods and is home to many celebrities and millionaires.

    first published: July 27, 2023, 21:24 IST
