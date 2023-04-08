'US Stands With' Israel after 'Unconscionable' Attacks, Says State Department

The United States has voiced solidarity with Israel after deadly attacks in West Bank and Tel Aviv following a surge in tension in Jerusalem.

“The targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable. The United States stands with the government and people of Israel," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after three people were killed and at least eight others wounded in three attacks, that affected citizens of Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Two British-Israeli nationals were shot dead in the West Bank when a militant attacked them near a Jewish settlement. Following that, an Italian tourist was killed and seven others were hurt in a terror attack on a promenade in Tel Aviv on Friday night, The Times of Israel reported.

The State Department spokesperson said the United States strongly condemns these terrorist attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a full recovery to the injured," he said.

Reaffirming its enduring commitment to Israel’s security, Patel added that the US is in close contact with its Israeli partners.

Friday’s attacks came after Israel launched air strikes and an artillery bombardment before dawn in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Israel “struck targets, including terror infrastructures, belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon", according to the army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilised police and army reserves late Friday.

Earlier this week, Israeli riot police had stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque in a pre-dawn Wednesday raid aiming to dislodge “law-breaking youths and masked agitators" they said had barricaded themselves inside.

The violence sparked an exchange of rockets and air strikes with militants in Gaza. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meanwhile has urged “all actors to exercise maximum restraint".

(With agency inputs)

