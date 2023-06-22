Trends :Putin SpeechPrigozhin DemandsYevgeny PrigozhinCoup in Russia?Wagner vs Russia
Stepson of Missing Billionaire Aboard Titanic Submersible Faces Flak for Attending Concert

Brian Szasz said that he knew people would find his actions distasteful but chose to defend his actions.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 22:12 IST

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Brian Szasz was pictured attending a concert by American band Blink-182 in San Diego. (Image: Twitter/@jeremiahjw)
Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing billionaire Hamish Harding aboard the missing Oceangate Expeditions vessel which was exploring the Titanic wreckage, has faced criticism over his actions.

Szasz posted photos of him on social media enjoying a musical concert by American music band Blink-182 and later flirted with a model from social media app OnlyFans, drawing the ire of many on social media, including celebrities.

Rapper Cardi B took to social media to call out Szasz and said he was a spoiled brat.

Szasz said it was a way for him to cope and not pay too much attention to the nerve-wracking search and rescue operation.

He also admitted that some people would find his appearance at the live concert in San Diego “distasteful" while crews work round the clock to find his stepfather and four other people who were lost in a submersible pod while exploring the Titanic wreckage.

“Yes I went to @blink-182 last night. What am I supposed to do, sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998," Szasz said on social media app Instagram.

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favourite band and music helps me in difficult times!" Szasz posted on Facebook earlier this week after the news of the disappearance emerged.

He has now deleted the post.

His interaction with the OnlyFans model has made the criticism shriller.

    • According to estimates by rescuers, the oxygen supply aboard the submersible Titan has likely finished but Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard told UK-based Sky News that the operation to find the missing submersible is “still an active search and rescue" operation.

    OceanGate CEO and co-founder Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet are believed to be on board the submersible.

    first published: June 22, 2023, 22:12 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 22:12 IST
