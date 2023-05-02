King Charles’ Coronation: Stone of Scone, Historic Symbol of Scottish Monarchy, Reaches Westminster

The Stone of Scone, also known as the Stone of Destiny, left the Edinburgh castle for the first time in 25 years for the coronation of King Charles III. The royal family perceives the Stone of Scone is a sacred object and it is an ancient symbol of Scottish monarchy.

The Stone of Scone has been used for coronation ceremonies of its kings since the 9th century.

The name also comes from the Scone Palace located in Scotland’s Perth.

The former monarch would have their inauguration as kings while sitting on it.

Advertisement

A report by the Conversation says that Scottish kings considered the stone sacred because in absence of crowns and other regalia, the Stone of Destiny became an important symbol of the Scottish royals and was a representative of a solid foundation to the kingdom.

The Stone of Destiny was placed in a section underneath the seat of the Coronation Chair following the Wars of Independence, Edward made the stone part of the chair.

When King Edward I of England seized the stone in 1296, he had built it into a new throne at Westminster. It remained in England until 1996 and then was returned for permanent display in Scotland in 1996.

Scotland and England agreed that the stone would return to Westminster Abbey for any future coronations. It is a 150 kg red sandstone slab, measuring 66cm long, 42cm wide, and 27cm high.

This has been used in the inauguration of 26 kings and queens at Westminster Abbey ever since.

Advertisement

The stone was also stolen from Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950 when four students from Glasgow broke into Westminster Abbey and took it back to Scotland. They were led by Ian Hamilton who wanted to make a statement regarding Scottish independence and self-rule.

Hamilton later told the BBC that the Stone of Destiny is Scotland’s icon and accused England of stealing the symbol of Scotland. He said the act was a symbolic gesture.

It returned to Westminster Abbey on April 11, 1951 and was reinstated in the coronation chair when it was used two years later during Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

Advertisement

After the coronation of Charles, the stone will return to Edinburgh Castle and then later in 2024 it will be housed in the new Perth Museum.

(with inputs from Reuters, Indian Express and Times of India)

Read all the Latest News here