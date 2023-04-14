Store Employee Shoots Pregnant Lady Multiple Times for Alleged Shoplifting in US’ Nashville

An employee of drugstore chain Walgreen opened fire on a pregnant woman who allegedly was shoplifting from a store in Tennesse’s Nashville, the New York Post said.

The incident occurred earlier on Wednesday evening (local time).

The employee shot the woman multiple times but miraculously missed hitting the baby.

The lady was seven months pregnant.

The doctors were forced to perform an emergency C-section to save her baby on the same night.

The store is located in the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville.

Advertisement

The report by the New York Post said the worker witnessed the woman and another individual stealing items from the store and confronted them.

A separate report by Nashville-based broadcaster WKRN-TV said the employee was first made aware of the shoplifting by a coworker.

The employee then began recording the women with his cell phone and followed them as they left the store without paying for the items.

The women loaded the stolen items into the shopping cart and a large bag that they were carrying.

He watched both women reach the parking lot and unload the stolen items onto the car’s trunk.

When he confronted them in the drugstore’s parking lot there was an “exchange of mace and bullets" as one of the women opened a mace can and sprayed at him.

Police later said the shooting occurred around 8pm (local time).

The employee then brandished his semi-automatic gun at the woman and started shooting at the alleged shoplifters. The WKRN report citing police officials said the employee shot the 34-year-old pregnant woman multiple times fearing that the woman could be armed.

Advertisement

Both women jumped into their car and fled the spot. The accomplice of the pregnant woman dropped her off at General Hospital and drove off. The lady was then transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via an ambulance where the doctors performed an emergency C-section to cut out the 7-month-old baby.

The bullets miraculously missed the seven-month old child. The woman and her baby are in critical but stable condition and a probe has been launched into the incident but no arrests have been made, WKRN and the New York Post said.

Read all the Latest News here