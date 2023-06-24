Trends :Modi Gets Egypt's AwardRussia Wagner RebellionYevgeny PrigozhinIndian Dies in BirminghamModi in Egypt
Strong India-US Partnership Can Change Destiny of 21st Century: PM Modi

Strong India-US Partnership Can Change Destiny of 21st Century: PM Modi

Modi made these remarks in an interaction with the professionals and diaspora in the US on the last day of a four-day visit

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 04:45 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

PM Modi made these remarks in an interaction with the professionals and diaspora in the US on the last day of a four-day visit.

The partnership between India and the United States can change the destiny of the 21st-century world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while adding that relationship is not a matter of “convenience but a conviction" to make the world a better place.

“This partnership (India-US) is not based on convenience but a conviction. This partnership is of shared comment for a better world," Modi said in an interaction with the American professionals and Indian diaspora on the last day of a four-day visit to the country.

Delivering an address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, he said, “After seeing the bipartisan support to India-US partnership, I’m sure it can decide the destiny of the 21st century."

Modi shared that, at the start of his US tour, he was eagerly waiting to interact with the diaspora, describing them as the strong pillars of America’s development journey.

“All of you have brought America to this height with your hard work. You are all part of the American Dream. You have lived the American Dream. You have shown how to make a commitment and deliver it," he added.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister met with US and Indian technology CEOs in Washington on the final day of a state visit. President Joe Biden and Modi gathered with CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

The CEOs discussed the enormous opportunities and ways to deepen institutional cooperation in cutting-edge tech and R&D between the two countries.

“India-US | Trusted partners in High Technology collaborations. PM Narendra Modi & @POTUS @JoeBiden addressed a gathering of Indian and American CEOs of leading tech companies at a special event in the @WhiteHouse. @SecRaimondo moderated the event," Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

Also present were Sam Altman of OpenAI, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, and Indian tech leaders including Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined the immense potential of harnessing India-US tech cooperation for socio-economic growth.

“Our partnership between India and the United States will go a long way, in my view, to define what the 21st century looks like," Biden told the group, adding that technological cooperation would be a big part of that partnership.

    • PM Modi also attended a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold the No. 2 position in the White House, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    first published: June 24, 2023, 03:52 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 04:45 IST
