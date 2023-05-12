Strong Rival, Devastating Quake, Local Issues: Here's Why Turkey's Erdogan Facing Tough Election Race

Turkey is heading for crucial election results on Sunday amid a multitude of factors including the recent devastating earthquake, domestic factors, disinformation and Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade legacy playing a key role.

Polls show Erdogan is facing the toughest re-election race of his career. A six-party opposition alliance united behind the candidacy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the social democratic Republican People’s Party, is promising to undo democratic backsliding, repatriate Syrian refugees and promoting rights of Turkish women.

Here is all you need to know about the Turkish elections: