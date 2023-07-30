Subway: American Fast-Food Chain is Offering 'Free Sandwiches for Life,' but Has This One Condition

In what is being deemed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, American fast-food chain Subway is offering its fans an eccentric chance to win free sandwiches for life by legally changing their first name to “Subway." However, it’s essential to note that this offer is exclusively valid within the United States.

Interested customers in the US can visit SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 and midnight on August 3 to enter the contest. According to the company, the lucky winner will not only receive a lifetime supply of delicious subs but also financial aid from Subway to cover legal and processing costs associated with the name change.

“Between August 1 and August 4, Subway superfans and sandwich lovers can visit SubwayNameChange.com, and enter to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they commit to legally change their name. Subway will select one lucky winner to earn free sandwiches and assume an iconic new identity. Subway will provide the winner with money to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change, making it easy and effortless to become Subway and enjoy a lifetime of delicious subs," the US fast-food chain said in a statement.

According to Fox News, Subway recently invested USD 80 million in deli meat slicers to enhance the menu and revitalise its brand. Subway North America President Trevor Haynes said this move will elevate the guests’ meal experience and rekindle excitement around the brand.

Earlier this month, Subway dominated the news in India after some of its outlets halted serving tomatoes in their salads and sandwiches. This decision comes as the prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed nearly 400 percent in the country, reaching record highs.