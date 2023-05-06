Trends :Texas ShootingKing Charles CoronationSudan ClashesPakistanBilawal Bhutto Zardari
Sudan Conflict: 19 Million Could Be 'Acutely Food Insecure' Within Months

Sudan Conflict: 19 Million Could Be 'Acutely Food Insecure' Within Months

WFP "projects that the number of acutely food insecure people in Sudan will increase by between two and 2.5 million people

May 06, 2023

Sudanese refugees who fled the violence in their country are seen as they gather near the border between Sudan and Chad, in Koufroun, Chad (Image: Reuters)
Sudanese refugees who fled the violence in their country are seen as they gather near the border between Sudan and Chad, in Koufroun, Chad (Image: Reuters)

The Sudan conflict could cause hunger and malnutrition for 19 million people in the coming months, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general said Friday, citing the World Food Program.

WFP “projects that the number of acutely food insecure people in Sudan will increase by between two and 2.5 million people. That raises the number to a total of 19 million people in the next three to six months if the current conflict continues," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Antonio Guterres, said.

