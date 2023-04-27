Sudan: India Evacuates 1,100 Citizens; China, US Rush to Rescue Nationals from Khartoum | 10 Points

Several countries including India evacuated diplomats and citizens from Khartoum as fighting rages in the Sudan capital. Rescue operations have intensified in recent days as a 72-hour ceasefire took effect on Tuesday.

Foreign countries are trying to get their citizens out of Sudan by road, air and sea from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds and led to acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel.

The fighting has killed at least 512 people and wounded more than 4,000, according to Sudan’s health ministry, and reduced some districts of greater Khartoum to ruins.

Here are the latest updates on the evacuation of people from conflict-torn Sudan:

India has successfully evacuated more than 1,100 of its citizens from Sudan under Operation Kaveri. In the first batch, India evacuated 278 citizens, followed by 121 in the second, 135 in the third, 136 in the fourth, 297 in the fifth and 128 in the sixth round. In the latest round of operation, a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought 128 more Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah on Thursday, taking the total number of people rescued to over 1000. The UK government said it had so far evacuated more than 300 British and other foreign nationals from the violence in Sudan, after it began civilian airlifts late Tuesday. China has deployed its navy to rescue citizens from conflict-hit Sudan, the defence ministry in Beijing said on Thursday. China said on Monday it had safely evacuated an initial group of citizens, estimating about 1,500 of its nationals were in Sudan. It will evacuate 800 citizens from Sudan by sea from April 25 to 27. Saudi Arabia evacuated more than 1,600 civilians ranging from the Philippines to Zimbabwe and from Ireland to Nicaragua by sea to Jeddah. Saudi Arabia led the first large-scale evacuations last Saturday by sea, and since then hundreds of Saudis and foreigners from more than 20 countries have been taken to the port city of Jeddah. An Indonesian military plane flew 110 Indonesian nationals from Port Sudan to the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday, the foreign ministry tweeted Thursday. Nigeria on Wednesday started evacuating the first of around 3,500 of its nationals, mostly students, from Sudan to neighbouring Egypt as a fragile ceasefire allowed foreigners to flee. Egypt said 446 of its citizens left Sudan by land on Tuesday and another 189 were flown out, bringing to 1,539 the total number evacuated so far. More than 10,000 Egyptians were thought to live in Sudan. US military helicopters on Sunday collected just under 100 people from the embassy on the southern edge of Khartoum. The Pentagon said Monday officials were looking into potential land routes out of Sudan for US citizens. France evacuated 538 people, President Emmanuel Macron said, just over a third of them French citizens. Japan has evacuated 45 citizens including diplomats aboard a military plane via Djibouti.

