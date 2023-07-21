Sunak Govt Irked as EU Refers to Falklands by Argentine Name ‘Islas Malvinas’

Britain’s government reacted angrily Thursday after the European Union used the Argentine term for the Falkland Islands, the territory over which the two countries fought a war in 1982.

“The Falkland Islanders have the right to choose their own future," Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly responded on Twitter.

“99.8% of Falkland Islanders voted to be part of the UK family. Argentina and the EU should listen to their democratic choice."

The EU reference came in the EU’s statement at the end of its summit with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Advertisement

“Regarding the question of sovereignty over the Islas Malvinas / Falkland Islands, the European Union took note of CELAC’s historical position based on the importance of dialogue and respect for international law in the peaceful solution of disputes," it said.

While the English-language version of the statement carried both the British and Argentinian names for the island, the Spanish-language version only referred to the “Islas Malvinas".

“Let’s be clear the Falkland Islands are British," said a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “That was the choice of the islanders themselves.

“The EU has rightly now clarified that their position on the Falklands has not changed after their regrettable choice of words," the spokesman added.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez however welcomed the EU statement.

“Malvinas is a national cause," he wrote on Twitter, welcoming what he described as a “historic diplomatic victory".

“The commitment of Argentines to defending the rights of our homeland made it possible," he added.

Advertisement

The statement was covered widely in the Argentinian press.