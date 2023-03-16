Home » World » Sweden, UK Ink Deal to Send More Artillery to Ukraine

Sweden, UK Ink Deal to Send More Artillery to Ukraine

Stockholm announced in January it would also be sending the Archer system directly to Ukraine without specifying an amount, and on Thursday it said it would send eight pieces

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 21:11 IST

Stockholm

The Swedish government said in a statement the UK would purchase 14 Archer units. (File Image: Reuters)
The Swedish government said in a statement the UK would purchase 14 Archer units. (File Image: Reuters)

Sweden on Thursday announced a deal to sell its Archer mobile cannon system to the United Kingdom, allowing London to donate its older AS90 artillery system to Ukraine.

The Swedish government said in a statement the UK would purchase 14 Archer units.

Stockholm announced in January it would also be sending the Archer system directly to Ukraine without specifying an amount, and on Thursday it said it would send eight pieces.

The Swedish-developed Archer system is a fully-automated howitzer mounted on an all-terrain vehicle, which allows the gun to be remotely operated by the crew sitting in the armoured cab.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“Artillery such as the Archer, together with armoured vehicles and tanks, increases Ukraine’s defence capability and enables them to retake territory," Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

Britain said the 14 Archer systems would serve as “an interim replacement for the 32 AS90 artillery systems the UK gifted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

London announced it was sending the AS90 to Ukraine in January.

Sweden’s government said it had so far pledged 16.9 billion kronor ($1.6 billion) worth of military support for Ukraine.

In February, Sweden joined a slew of Western nations pledging heavier weapons for Ukraine, by promising “around 10" of its Leopard 2 A5 tanks, as well as the IRIS-T and HAWK anti-air missile systems.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: March 16, 2023, 21:11 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 21:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week