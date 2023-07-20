Trends :Pakistan forced marriage Ukraine warJohannesburg ExplosionBrazil RapesWorld on Social Media
Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Torched Ahead of Planned Burning of Quran in Sweden

Protesters set fire to Sweden's embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Sweden. Iraqi riot police deployed, Sadr's supporters involved

AFP

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 07:38 IST

Baghdad, Iraq

Protesters climb a fence as they gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Quran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, July 20. (Reuters)
Protesters set fire to Sweden’s embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early Thursday, an AFP journalist said, ahead of a planned burning of a Quran in Sweden. Smoke was rising from the Swedish embassy building and dozens of demonstrators were still on the scene, while large numbers of Iraqi riot police had been deployed, an AFP correspondent said.

The protest had been organised by supporters of the turbulent religious leader Moqtada Sadr. “We didn’t wait until morning, we broke in at dawn and set fire to the Swedish embassy," a young demonstrator in Baghdad told AFP on Thursday, before chanting the leader’s name.

It was not immediately clear whether the embassy was empty at the time of the attack, or if staff had been evacuated. Iraqi authorities did not immediately react to the incident.

The assault comes after Swedish police authorised an assembly on Thursday outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where organisers plan to burn a copy of the Quran as well as the Iraqi flag.

    • Swedish media reported that Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, had organised the event. Salwan burned a few pages of a copy of the Quran in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque on June 28 during Eid al-Adha, a holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world.

    That incident prompted supporters of Moqtada, an influential religious leader and political dissident in Iraq, to storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad the following day.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 20, 2023, 07:38 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 07:38 IST
