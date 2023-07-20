Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Torched Ahead of Planned Burning of Quran in Sweden

Protesters set fire to Sweden’s embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early Thursday, an AFP journalist said, ahead of a planned burning of a Quran in Sweden. Smoke was rising from the Swedish embassy building and dozens of demonstrators were still on the scene, while large numbers of Iraqi riot police had been deployed, an AFP correspondent said.

The protest had been organised by supporters of the turbulent religious leader Moqtada Sadr. “We didn’t wait until morning, we broke in at dawn and set fire to the Swedish embassy," a young demonstrator in Baghdad told AFP on Thursday, before chanting the leader’s name.

It was not immediately clear whether the embassy was empty at the time of the attack, or if staff had been evacuated. Iraqi authorities did not immediately react to the incident.

The assault comes after Swedish police authorised an assembly on Thursday outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where organisers plan to burn a copy of the Quran as well as the Iraqi flag.