'No Place For...': Canadian Envoy Appalled as Khalistani Parade Shows Indira Gandhi's Assassination

After a shocking video of a tableau featuring Indira Gandhi’s assassination surfaced on social media, the Canadian High Commissioner has criticised the event and said there is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence.

“I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities," High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay said in a tweet .

Advertisement

The reaction comes amid mounting criticism over an event in Canada where a tableau featuring the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was paraded in Brampton.

The tableau celebrating the assassination of the late PM was part of a 5-km long parade in Brampton on 4 June. A video of the incident has been making rounds on the internet, in which the statue of Indira Gandhi can be seen drenched in blood.

The video of the tableau has been criticised by people and netizens attacked Canada’s Justin Trudeau government for the negligence.

“Does it help Canada’s ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’? A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it!" Balraj Deol wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Indira Gandhi, the first female prime minister of India, was assassinated at her residence in New Delhi on October 31, 1984 by her bodyguards after the controversial ‘Operation Bluestar’ was carried out.

Under the operation, the Indian Army launched an attack to remove pro-Khalistan militants from the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar, which is Sikhism’s holiest site. The operation and the violence that unfolded led to massive protests by the Sikh community.

The shocking incident comes just days after the National Security Advisor to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau remarked that India was meddling in Canada’s internal affairs.

Advertisement

“When I talk about foreign interference and economic security, I’m now talking about a number of state actors and non-state proxies." NSA Jody Thomas reportedly said on Friday.