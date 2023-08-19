Taiwan Says China Sent 7 Jets, Violated Airspace with Over 40 Incursions

Taiwan on Saturday said it detected 42 Chinese warplane incursions shortly after China announced that it is launching military drills. “Since 9 o’clock today (19th), it has successively detected 42 sorties," the Taiwan ministry of defence said in a statement, highlighting that eight Chinese vessels also participated in the drills.

Beijing has sent 202 military aircraft and 117 naval ship sorties around Taiwan so far this month, Taiwan News said in a report. The defence ministry of Taiwan said it detected seven Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between Thursday and Friday.

China is angered because the vice president of the island-nation - that it claims to be its own - William Lai made a stopover in the United States leading Beijing to issue a “stern warning".

Lai also visited Paraguay following his visits to New York and San Francisco. Paraguay is among a handful of countries that diplomatically recognise Taipei.

Lai is the frontrunner presidential election next year in Taiwan.

“(The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army) launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan," Shi Yi, the military spokesperson was quoted as saying by state media outlet Xinhua.

The PLA through the drills wants to see how capable it is to seize control of air and sea spaces and fight in real combat conditions.

“(The drills are) a stern warning to the collusion of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists with foreign elements and their provocations," the military spokesperson said.

China’s usual SOP when Taiwanese and American leaders meet is to launch war drills. It did the same when Nancy Pelosi, then House speaker, visited Taiwan last year and later when President Tsai Ing-wen met top US lawmakers.