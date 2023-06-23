Trends :Putin SpeechPrigozhin DemandsYevgeny PrigozhinCoup in Russia?Wagner vs Russia
'Take Immediate Action': PM Modi, Biden's Stern Warning to Pakistan on Cross-Border Terrorism

In a joint statement issued as Modi paid a state visit to Washington, the two leaders called for action against extremist groups based in Pakistan

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 04:41 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Thursday. (Image: AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Thursday. (Image: AP)

US President Joe Biden on Thursday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in warning Pakistan to clamp down on cross-border terrorists that target New Delhi.

In a joint statement issued as Modi paid a state visit to Washington, the two leaders called for action against extremist groups based in Pakistan such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Guests Arrive at White House for State Dinner; Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra Among Attendees

“They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India and the United States also voiced “deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Myanmar," where the military ousted a fledgling civilian government in 2021.

The two countries called for “the release of all those arbitrarily detained, the establishment of constructive dialogue and the transition of Myanmar toward an inclusive federal democratic system."

Read MorePM Modi: Top 10 Highlights from Historic Address to the US Congress

Earlier on Thursday, Prime PM Modi said there can be “no ifs or buts" in dealing with terrorism and sought action against state sponsors of terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

    • In his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

    "These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," Modi said in his 60-minute address in English.

    first published: June 23, 2023, 04:38 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 04:41 IST
