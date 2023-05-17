Taliban Appoints Maulvi Kabir as Acting PM Following Haibatullah Akhundzada’s Illness

Taliban ‘Supreme Leader’ Haibatullah Akhundzada appointed Maulvi Abdul Kabir as the acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan on Wednesday after reports surfaced that the Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has fallen ill.

Afghanistan-based Khaama Press said that Maulvi Kabir will now serve as the head of the Taliban government until Akhundzada recovers. Haibatullah Akhundzada served as the prime minister of the Taliban government since the terrorist group returned to power in 2021.

The Khaama Press said that Haibatullah Akhundzada was suffering from heart disease, citing people familiar with the developments but the Taliban officials are yet to reveal any details related to Akhundzada’s illness.

Maulvi Kabir, hailing from the Zadran tribe in eastern Paktika province, previously served as the governor of Nangarhar province during the Taliban’s former regime from 1996 to 2001.

As a prominent figure within the Taliban, Maulvi Kabir has held a crucial position in the negotiations with the United States in Qatar.

His involvement led to the signing of the Doha Agreement, a significant milestone that marked an agreement between the US and the Taliban, outlining a framework for peace and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The agreement aimed to facilitate intra-Afghan talks and establish a path towards a political settlement in the country. The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan marked a significant turning point as the Taliban swiftly seized control of the country.

However, the roadmap charted during the talks could not be implemented because the Taliban-led government banned women from going to school and barred women from working, reneging on promises that it would not bring laws curbing freedoms of women in Afghanistan.

Following the Taliban’s resurgence in August 2021, Maulvi Kabir assumed various roles within the organisation. Initially appointed as the assistant to Akhund’s economic deputy, he later took on the position of the political deputy to the Taliban’s prime minister.

His appointments show that his responsibilities and influence are increasing within the Taliban’s leadership structure.

(with inputs from GeoNews)