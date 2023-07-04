Taliban Bans Women from Working in Beauty Salons in Afghanistan

In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the leader of the Islamic Emirate has issued a verbal decree, imposing a ban on the operation of women’s beauty salons in Kabul and other provinces.

This crackdown further restricts the freedoms available to women in the country ruled by the radical Islamic group.

Read More: UN: Curbs on Women’s Rights Key Obstacle to Taliban Recognition

Taliban’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue confirmed the order and instructed the Kabul municipality to enforce it, resulting in the cancellation of salon licenses, TOLOnews reported on Monday.

Taliban’s decision has raised significant concerns as it exacerbates the already dire economic situation.

With many men unemployed, women have turned to working in beauty salons to support their families. The ban now leaves them without the means to earn a living, prompting an outcry over the latest restrictions on Afghan women.

In addition to the beauty salon ban, the Taliban government has implemented restrictions on girls and women’s education, employment in NGOs, and access to public spaces like parks and cinemas.