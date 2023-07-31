Trends :China EconomyQuran BurningsMyanmar EmergencyPakistan Bombing VideoBeijing Floods
Taliban Burn Guitar, Table, Harmonium in Bonfire of ‘Immoral’ Music Instruments

Arts, music, culture and visual arts have constantly faced attacks under the Taliban regime. The demolition of Bamiyan Buddhas still is fresh in the minds of people.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 08:19 IST

Herat, Afghanistan

Authorities from Afghanistan's vice ministry created a bonfire of confiscated musical instruments and equipment in Herat province at the weekend, deeming music immoral. (Image: AFP)

Authorities from Afghanistan’s vice ministry created a bonfire of confiscated musical instruments and equipment in Herat province at the weekend, deeming music immoral.

“Promoting music causes moral corruption and playing it will cause the youth to go astray," said Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, head of the Herat department of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Since seizing power in August 2021, Taliban authorities have steadily imposed laws and regulations that reflect their austere vision of Islam — including banning playing music in public.

Saturday’s bonfire saw hundreds of dollars worth of musical gear go up in smoke — much of it collected from wedding halls in the city.

It included a guitar, two other stringed instruments, a harmonium and a tabla — a type of drum — as well as amplifiers and speakers.

Women have borne the brunt of the new government regulations, and are not allowed in public unless wearing a hijab.

    • Teenage girls and women have been barred from schools and universities, and they are also prohibited from entering parks, playgrounds and gyms.

    Last week, thousands of beauty salons were shuttered across the country after authorities deemed certain makeovers to be too costly, or un-Islamic.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Shankhyaneel Sarkar

