Trends :Trump BailTrump Indicted AgainHonour for PM ModiImran KhanModi in Greece
Home » World » Teen with a Knife Wounds an 8-year-old Boy at a School in Eastern Germany

Teen with a Knife Wounds an 8-year-old Boy at a School in Eastern Germany

The boy was taken to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to the head and neck, according to the regional education ministry, and was in a stable condition

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 18:51 IST

Berlin, Germany

The 16-year-old assailant, also a student, was overpowered and he also was taken to a hospital. (Representative Image: News18)
The 16-year-old assailant, also a student, was overpowered and he also was taken to a hospital. (Representative Image: News18)

A teenager armed with a knife wounded an eight-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the incident happened in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden, German news agency dpa reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to the head and neck, according to the regional education ministry, and was in a stable condition.

top videos
  • India Lands On Moon: Koi… Mil Gaya, Rocketry-The Nambi Effect & Other Space Films Made In India

    • Police initially said that the victim was a girl, but then corrected that information.

    The 16-year-old assailant, also a student, was overpowered and he also was taken to a hospital. The situation was under control, according to police. The school building was evacuated after police were alerted to the situation at about 9:45 am.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 23, 2023, 18:51 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 18:51 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App