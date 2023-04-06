Temple Vandalised in Canada's Ontario, Anti-Hindu, Anti-India Graffiti Painted; 5th Attack So Far

A temple was vandalised in Canada and anti-India graffiti was painted on the temple premise in yet another incident of attacks on Hindu religious places in the country.

This BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the town of Windsor in Ontario province was the target of the latest vandalism in Canada, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The report said that slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were written in black on the exterior wall of the building.

Police obtained a video showing two suspects in the area at around 12 am. In the video, one suspect is seen painting the wall, while the other keeps watch from the sidewalk.

A spokesperson for the BAPS organization said they were “very shocked by the anti-Indian graffiti on our mandir walls."

“The incident was reported to the local police for their immediate necessary action," the temple organisation said. They have also demanded the authorities to investigate the matter immediately.

A temple volunteer said that the neighbours called the staff on Wednesday morning to alert them to the vandalism.

“I’ve been living in Windsor for more than 20 years and I have never seen anything like this. This is the first time this has happened at our local place of worship here. And needless to say it is quite sad and the whole community is very sad and due to this event, and we are all really shocked by the whole event and how it happened," Harshal Patel told CTV News.

This is the fifth such incident in Canada where a temple has been defaced with anti-India graffiti since July last year.

In February this year, the prominent Ram Mandir in Mississauga was vandalised and anti-India graffiti was sprayed allegedly by a pro-Khalistan group.

Earlier in January, Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, Canada was defaced with anti-India graffiti, causing outrage among the Indian community.

In September 2022, anti-Indian slurs were painted on the walls of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto. In July the same year, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill, was defaced.

Last month, in two separate incidents, statues of Mahatma Gandhi were targeted for vandalism with a similar modus operandi.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised at Simon Fraser University campus in Canada’s British Columbia province on March 27.

Four days earlier, on March 23, Khalistani supporters defaced and spray-painted pro-Khalistan and anti-India graffiti on a Mahatma Gandhi statue near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton in Canada’s Ontario province.

The recent attacks come as attacks by Khalistani backers on Indian installations and temples are on the rise in Canada.

Recently, Canada’s foreign ministry had said that the Canadian government is aware of protests by Khalistani supporters at various locations across the country.

Marilyne Guevremont, the spokesperson of Canada’s foreign ministry, said that Canadian authorities are in contact with Indian diplomatic officials regarding the protests.

