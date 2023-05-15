Pakistan Unrest Updates: Lahore HC Grants Bail to Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust Case

The Lahore High Court on Monday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust case till May 23.

“The LHC granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The court, however, fixed Khan’s bail plea for Tuesday in the terrorism cases registered against him after May 9 violence. The LHC Registrar’s Office has raised an objection for not attaching the arrested copies of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court orders," a court official told PTI.

The former first lady appeared before the LHC for the first time seeking pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the Lahore High Court on Monday, which fixed his bail hearing on Tuesday in the terrorism cases registered against him following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case that sparked violent protests by his supporters.

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan: