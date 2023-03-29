Terrorism and its Financing Most Serious Threat to International Peace: Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are the most serious threats to international peace and security, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Wednesday.

Doval also said any terrorist act, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable. The National Security Adviser made the comments at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of national security advisors (NSA) in New Delhi earlier today.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable," Ajit Doval, who made the opening remarks at the meeting, said.

“The Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, non use of force or threat of its use in international relations, and seeking no unilateral military superiority in areas," he added.

Doval stressed on the need for connectivity and said that India should stand ready to cooperate in investing in and building connectivity in the region.

“Connectivity remains a key priority for India. We stand ready to cooperate on investing in and building connectivity in the region. Expanding connectivity is also important to ensure that such initiatives are constituted," he said.

The meeting was attended by eight member states including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. China and Pakistan virtually participated in the meeting.

Ajit Doval also said that India is committed to fulfilling obligations under International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the inclusion of Chabahar Port within the framework of INSTC.

India became a member of SCO in June 2017, but Delhi’s relations with SCO countries go back several centuries, he added.

India became a full member of SCO on 9th June, 2017, while the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established in 2001. New Delhi, the current president of the eight-nation SCO, is holding a series of events.

The SCO meeting of defence ministers is scheduled in April in New Delhi while the foreign ministers would meet in May in Goa, according to a report in PTI.

New Delhi has already extended invitations to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the meetings.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

