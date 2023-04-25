Trends :Joe BidenOperation KaveriKhalistani GroupsDonald TrumpQUAD
Home » World » Texas Cops Baffled as Cows Found Dead, with Tongues, Body Parts Mutilated

Texas Cops Baffled as Cows Found Dead, with Tongues, Body Parts Mutilated

Texas ranchers and sheriffs are puzzled by mysterious deaths of six cows with precise cuts and unexplained mutilations.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 10:33 IST

Austin, Texas

Mutilated Texas cows found with precise cuts and organs removed (Image: Unsplash)
Mutilated Texas cows found with precise cuts and organs removed (Image: Unsplash)

Texas cops found six mutilated cows on different properties along a Texas highway spanning three counties, authorities told Associated Press. Cases were reported along the area near College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff’s officials told Associated Press.

The report said mutations of similar type were reported around the US and efforts to coordinate between agencies were underway, the officials told the news agency.

One cow, six-years-old, was found with a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision" removing the hide around one side of the animal’s mouth. The tongue was removed with no blood spilled and the ranchers said that no predators or birds scavenged the remains, the sheriff’s office said.

They also said that in two instances additional external organs were taken and all the cows were found in similar conditions.

Advertisement

Each cow was mutilated in a different location and there were no signs of struggle. They also pointed out that the grass was undisturbed and there were no footprints or tire tracks discovered around the bodies of the deceased cows. The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.

On two of the cows, news agency CNN reported that a circular cut was made and the anus was removed and external genitalia. “This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow," the sheriff’s office was quoted as saying by news agency CNN.

RELATED NEWS

In 2016, similar cases were reported in the US state of Georgia. Black Angus cows were found mutilated in Braseltown, Georgia.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 10:33 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 10:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Curves In Figure-hugging Cutout Green Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos