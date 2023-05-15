Texas Governor Slams Voting Machine Company for Alleged Firing of Tucker Carlson

Texas’ Republican governor Greg Abbott lashed out at Dominion Voting Systems last weekend, accusing the voting software company of orchestrating the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News.

“We may disagree with other’s positions, but we should never try to improperly silence views contrary to our own," Abbott said in a tweet. “If Dominion wants to do business with Texas in the future, they should first answer questions about what role, if any, they played in silencing a prominent conservative journalist," the Texas governor further added.

Following the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News, a report has been making rounds that Carlson was fired from Fox News as part of its settlement with the voting software company.

Dominion sued Fox News for its coverage of former President Trump and his allies’ claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Fox News paid Dominion Voting Systems over $780 million and settled the defamation lawsuit.

A report by news outlet Axios said that a member of the network’s board of directors told Carlson that he was taken off air as part of the Fox News settlement with Dominion. Abbott said if the report is true then he is happy that Dominion does not operate in Texas.

Fox News told Axios that the rumours of Carlson being let go as part of a settlement between both entities was “categorically false." Dominion’s legal team also said that it did not insist on Carlson being fired.

The Hill also said that Carlson was not part of the settlement and the claims being made are false.

Carlson’s decision to quit the network came shortly after the settlement. When he quit, he was hosting the popular primetime cable news show in the US.

Fox News insists on paying Tucker Carlson until the start of 2025 as part of his contract. The contract bars him from launching another show as it contains a non compete provision.

Tucker Carlson announced last week that he wants to move his show to Twitter and released a video on the social media platform. The video has garnered over 128 million views.

(with inputs from the Hill)