Texas Mall Shooter Mauricio Garcia Probed for Ties to White Supremacist Ideology, Says Report

Police are investigating 33-year-old mass shooter Mauricio Garcia’s possible links to white supremacist ideology, the Wall Street Journal said citing those familiar with the development.

Garcia went on a killing spree at a Dallas mall on Saturday and killed eight people and injured seven others after he opened fire at people present at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. Garcia used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack on the suburban Dallas mall and police recovered multiple firearms at the scene.

The Wall Street Journal said that officials are probing Garcia’s social-media accounts where he has shown a liking towards white supremacy. After the officers gunned him down, they found a patch with a white supremacist abbreviation on Garcia’s body.

Garcia was staying at a hotel before he carried out the shooting and wore body armour when he carried out the attack. The attack occurred at around 3.30pm Saturday afternoon as a barrage of gunfire forced waves of shoppers in the outdoor mall to scatter and flee in order to save their lives.

People hid in stock rooms and storage areas in order to save themselves from getting shot. An eyewitness told the Wall Street Journal that she and her husband were inside the Columbia Factory Store when the shots were fired and how store employees ushered her and other customers into the storeroom until help arrived.

She also told the newspaper that when she got out she saw bodies draped in blankets and a “little leg with a little shoe" was poking out of one of those blankets.

An Allen Police Department officer gunned down Garcia. The police found seven people dead at the scene, including the gunman and nine wounded. The wounded were immediately escorted to the hospital. Two victims died later, taking the total death toll to nine.

Three people remain in critical condition. The mass shooting Allen was ranked as one of the deadliest to date in 2023 by the Gun Violence Archive.

In the past years, mass shootings at a Walmart in El Paso and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were perpetrated by individuals with white supremacist ideologies.

President Biden called the recent violence both shocking and all too familiar, and urged Congress to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring universal background checks, mandating safe storage, and ending immunity for gun manufacturers. He also vowed to sign the bill immediately.

