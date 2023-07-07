Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Texas Man Returned Home a Day after Reported Missing, Mother Kept Lying to Cops for 8 Yrs

Texas man Rudolph “Rudy” Farias who went missing as a teen was ‘found’ years later with his mother but she insisted for over 8 years that he was missing.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 11:12 IST

Houston, Texas

Texas teen Rudolph “Rudy” Farias reappears a day after being reported missing. (Image: Shutterstock)

A man from Texas who was reported missing eight years ago when he was a teenager actually returned home a day later in 2015 after he was reported missing but his mother kept on insisting for more than half a decade that her son was indeed missing.

He was seen at a Houston church last week, the police said this Thursday. The man named Rudolph “Rudy" Farias IV, 25, returned home March 8, 2015, a day after he went ‘missing’. Lieutenant Christopher Zamora told local media outlets that Farias’s mother provided fake names and dates of birth and misled the police department.

It is unclear whether charges will be filed against Farias’s mother who deceived the police “by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing".

He is now back home with his mother. “The investigation is active, and there are new leads coming in. We’ll continue to follow those leads," Zamora was quoted as saying by CNN.

Police officials said that authorities found Farias sleeping in front of an east Houston church on Thursday, eight years after he purportedly went missing on March 6, 2015. His family alleged that the then-17-year-old vanished while walking his two dogs in northwest Houston.

“After investigators talked with him yesterday, it was discovered that Rudy returned home the following day, on March 8, 2015. (Janie Santana) continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing," Zamora said. Janie Santana is Farias’s mother.

The lieutenant said that police were sceptical that Farias was, in fact, missing and even “collected evidence proving that Rudy was not missing during the eight-year period". The police confirmed that even Faris in one instance gave a fake name and details.

    • The police said Faris is 25 years old and is with his mother by choice. The authorities have reached out to Adult Protective Services and connected Farias with the police department’s Victim’s Services, CNN said in its report.

    A separate report by Fox News citing an activist said that the Texas teen was forced into sexual acts with his mother. The police have denied the allegations and have refrained from commenting on the allegations until the investigation is completed.

    first published: July 07, 2023, 08:50 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 11:12 IST
