Texas Man Returned Home a Day after Reported Missing, Mother Kept Lying to Cops for 8 Yrs

A man from Texas who was reported missing eight years ago when he was a teenager actually returned home a day later in 2015 after he was reported missing but his mother kept on insisting for more than half a decade that her son was indeed missing.

He was seen at a Houston church last week, the police said this Thursday. The man named Rudolph “Rudy" Farias IV, 25, returned home March 8, 2015, a day after he went ‘missing’. Lieutenant Christopher Zamora told local media outlets that Farias’s mother provided fake names and dates of birth and misled the police department.

It is unclear whether charges will be filed against Farias’s mother who deceived the police “by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing".

He is now back home with his mother. “The investigation is active, and there are new leads coming in. We’ll continue to follow those leads," Zamora was quoted as saying by CNN.

Police officials said that authorities found Farias sleeping in front of an east Houston church on Thursday, eight years after he purportedly went missing on March 6, 2015. His family alleged that the then-17-year-old vanished while walking his two dogs in northwest Houston.

“After investigators talked with him yesterday, it was discovered that Rudy returned home the following day, on March 8, 2015. (Janie Santana) continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing," Zamora said. Janie Santana is Farias’s mother.

The lieutenant said that police were sceptical that Farias was, in fact, missing and even “collected evidence proving that Rudy was not missing during the eight-year period". The police confirmed that even Faris in one instance gave a fake name and details.