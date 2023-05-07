Texas Shooting: 8 Killed by Armed Man at Suburban Mall; Accused Gunned Down

A gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen in Texas on Saturday, killing at least 8 people, including children and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the United States.

Seven others were injured as the heavily-armed man went on a shooting spree inside the busy complex.

The shooter’s identity and motive remain unknown.

The suspect was among the seven fatalities at the mall, and their body was found on the sidewalk, according to Jonathan Boyd, the fire chief of Allen. Two other individuals died in the hospital, while three are in critical surgery, and four are in stable condition, he told AFP.

“(We) found seven deceased individuals on scene. We transported nine individuals to the hospital… Of those we transported, two have since died," said fire chief Jonathan Boyd of Allen, the Dallas suburb where the shooting took place.

Witnesses who were at the Allen Premium Outlets said they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

An off-duty police officer was in the mall on an unrelated call when gunfire broke out around 3:30 pm (2030 GMT), said chief Brian Harvey of the Allen, Texas, police department.

“He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect," Harvey said. “He also then called for ambulances," he added

Some of the victims were as young as five, a hospital official told NBC News. A hospital spokesperson was quoted as saying children were also among those injured, according to a The Washington Post report.

Dashcam video that circulated online showed a gunman step out of a vehicle outside the mall and immediately start shooting at people on the sidewalk. More than three dozen shots could be heard as the vehicle recording the video drove off.

A crowd of hundreds of people who had been shopping stood outside, across the street from the mall, Saturday evening. Officers circulated among them asking if anyone had seen what happened.

The police chief later said authorities believe the unidentified shooter “acted alone." CNN showed a cropped photograph of the apparent gunman dead on the ground, wearing tactical gear with extra magazines, and with an AR-15-style rifle at his side.

‘Unspeakable Tragedy’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the mass shooting an “unspeakable tragedy."

Abbott, a Republican, declined to comment on whether gun control measures should be considered in the aftermath of the shooting in Allen. “People want a quick solution. The long-term solution is to address the mental health issue," he said on Fox News on Sunday.

He added that the focus should be on addressing the “anger and violence" prevalent in America.

Local officials praised the actions of the police officer who killed the shooter. “We owe a debt of gratitude to first responders that ran toward the gunfire and acted swiftly to neutralize the threat," said Republican congressman Keith Self, whose district includes Allen.

Biden Orders Flags at Half Staff

The Dallas FBI office said it is assisting the investigation, and President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, as per the White House.

Biden, who supports stricter gun laws, later issued a proclamation to lower the US flags at half-staff at the White House, public buildings, and military facilities “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" in Allen.

Authorities initially thought there might be a second shooter at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in the city of Allen, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Dallas, CNN said.

Police combed through stores in the mall, and photos and drone video from the scene showed frantic shoppers and store employees rushing into parking lots.

Harvey later said police believe the unidentified shooter, who CNN said was wearing tactical gear with extra magazines, and with an AR-15-style rifle at his side, “acted alone."

Janet St. James, a spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare, which operates multiple trauma facilities in North Texas, said it received eight patients from the shooting, ranging in age from five to 61, NBC News reported.

Not the first Shooting in Texas this year

Not even five months have passed in 2023 and the US has already recorded 199 mass shootings. Only on Tuesday, in Texas, a gunman was arrested for killing five of his neighbours, who asked him to stop shooting his firearm near their home.

The Washington Post said a 28-year-old man shot dead six people at a Christian school in Nashville in the US state of Tennessee while in January, 11 people were gunned down by a man at a dance hall in California’s Monterey Park.

Texas is at the centre of the gun control debate in the US as it recorded 4,613 deaths related to firearms in 2021, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a horrific incident last year in Uvalde at an elementary school, 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting. The annual death toll in the state due to guns has steadily increased since 2014. Led by the Republican Party, the state has only moved to ease restrictions on guns and, in 2021, started allowing people to carry handguns in public without licence.

The Washington Post quoted the Texas government website as saying it “does not specifically put restrictions on who can carry a long gun such as a rifle or shotgun".

With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country — 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the year before.

