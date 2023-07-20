Thai Caretaker PM Urges Calm as Pita Limjaroenrat's Prime Ministerial Bid Fails

Thai caretaker prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for calm Thursday after a popular progressive candidate’s bid to succeed him was thwarted by military and pro-royalist lawmakers. Pita Limjaroenrat’s party won the most seats in May elections, but on Wednesday, he was dramatically suspended from parliament, which then refused to grant him a second vote to become the kingdom’s next premier.

About 1,000 people gathered for a peaceful protest that night to express their anger over the Harvard-educated liberal leader’s thwarted bid for power before dispersing peacefully. Thailand is no stranger to political unrest, and Prayut — who took power in a 2014 coup — “understood" the frustration of Pita’s supporters, his office said.

But he also implored the public to “move Thailand forward in a democratic way alongside the monarchy," spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said. “The expressions of opinion and political activities need to be peaceful, without violence, and without destroying the economy, trade and investment."

Pita’s Move Forward Party (MFP) has ridden high on the support of young and urban Thais frustrated by nearly a decade of army-backed rule, but Thailand’s establishment vehemently opposes its agenda.

The party has refused to compromise on its pledge to revise the kingdom’s strict royal defamation law, which can allow convicted critics of the monarchy to be jailed for up to 15 years.

Its reformist platform also poses a threat to family-owned business monopolies that play an outsized role in the kingdom’s economy.

- ‘Until we meet again’ -

Pita was suspended from parliament by the Constitutional Court when it decided to proceed with a case that could see him disqualified as an MP altogether for owning shares in a media company.

Lawmakers are forbidden from doing so under Thailand’s constitution, though the television station in question has not broadcast since 2007.

Pita was defiant as he left parliament on Wednesday, raising his fist to supporters and bidding farewell “until we meet again".

But he has vowed to step aside to make way for another party to form a government now that his second attempt at the premiership has failed, after falling short by dozens of votes last week.