‘They Wanted to Kill Me’: Imran Khan Alleges Pakistan Govt ‘Afraid’ of His Popularity, Warns on Polls

Putting pressure on the Pakistan’s government to hold elections, former prime minister and current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said his supporters will begin demonstrations on the streets.

Khan alleged some people wanted to “remove me from the path". “These people wanted to kill me like Murtaza Bhutto (Pakistani politician). They were afraid that if I was put in jail, my popularity would increase, so they wanted to kill me," he said.

While issuing White Paper on the completion of one year of the fall of his PTI government, Khan said he had earlier alleged that America was behind his downfall, but it was the current Pakistan government who conspired against him.

Advertisement

He also said as the foreign funding case against him is over, so would be the Tosha Khana case.

Dawn reported that a journalist had inquired about the gifts received by the former PM, but his government denied to give any information under the Right to Information law. Trouble started when the coalition government by PML-N filed a case against Khan for not disclosing the information on gifts after the case was filed by the journalist in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Khan praised India’s foreign policy and said Pakistan wanted “cheap Russian crude oil just like India" but was not able to do so as his government collapsed.

“We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but that could not happen as unfortunately, my government fell due to a no-confidence motion," Imran Khan said in a video message.

Pakistan Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, however, said in April that the first-ever shipment of cheap oil from Russia would reach Pakistan next month. The minister said the deal was finalised with Moscow, adding, “The first shipment will reach next month through a cargo."

Read all the Latest News here